LIVE: Samajwadi Party-Congress joint press conference: Tie-up will strive hard for upliftment of poor, says Raj Babbar

Samajwadi Party and Congress are currently addressing the joint press conference in Lucknow. The two parties have reportedly sealed an alliance for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, earlier today. (Source: ANI)

Samajwadi Party and Congress are currently addressing the joint press conference in Lucknow. The two parties have reportedly sealed an alliance for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, earlier today. As per initial inputs, Congress has got 105 seats out of the 403 assembly seats in UP. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is expected to announce the alliance at press conference, which will also declare party’s manifesto, later today. The joint press conference started at the Taj Hotel in Lucknow with SP state chief Naresh Uttam and Congress state President Raj Babbar. Here are the live updates from the joint press conference:

06: 35 PM: Meanwhile Mamata Banerjee has took to Twitter and supported the alliance. She said, “Full support from Trinamool Congress to the good alliance for UP between Congress and Samajwadi Party.”

Full support from Trinamool Congress @AITCofficial to the good alliance for UP between @incindia & @samajwadiparty — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 22, 2017

06: 22 PM: The alliance is based on the good works of Akhilesh Yadav, said Raj Babbar.

06: 20 PM: Sure that this alliance between Samajwadi Party and Congress will set an example. The tie-up will strive hard for upliftment of poor and development of state, said Raj Babbar, Congress.

06: 16 PM: We will contest election together and Akhilesh Yadav will again become Chief Minister, says Naresh Uttam.

06:15 PM: Congress and SP will contest Assembly Elections in UP together, said Naresh Uttam, SP.

06:10 PM: Samajwadi Party UP chief Naresh Uttam along with Congress state President Raj Babbar begins the conference.

05:55 PM: Congress and Samajwadi party’s joint press conference, that was supposed to start at 5 PM was rescheduled to take place at 6 PM.

04: 45 PM: Congress UP President Raj Babbar reaches Lucknow, to hold joint press conference with Samajwadi Party’s Naresh Uttam Patel at 5:30 PM.