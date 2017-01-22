LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav announces Samajwadi Party Manifesto, Mulayam Singh Yadav absent

Akhilesh, who made his first address after becoming party president, also attacked Bahujan Samaj Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. (Reuters)

With Mulayam Singh Yadav absent, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday declared Samajwadi Party manifesto for upcoming assembly elections. Akhilesh, who made his first address after becoming party president, also attacked Bahujan Samaj Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. The Samajwadi Party president called former BSP government “Patthar Ki Sarkaar” and Bharatiya Janata Party for hollow elections promises. While all the senior leaders are present at the event, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav were missing at the event. Prior to manifesto, it has been reported that Samajwadi Party and Congress have sealed an alliance, announcement for which, is expected to take place in the same event. As per initial inputs, Congress has got 105 seats out of the 403 assembly seats in UP. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is expected to announce the alliance at press conference, which will also declare party’s manifesto, later today.

Here are the updates

12.19 pm: Akhilesh vows to strengthen 108, 102 ambulance services.

12.17 pm: Lucknow metro is an example to the world how projects should be fast-implemented.

12.13 pm: 1 crore people to be given Rs. 1,000 monthly pension.

12.11pm: Aane waley samay mein hum kya karna chahte hain wo humare ghoshnapatra mei shaamil hai,kyunki idhar boht kch rajneeti mein hua hai: Akhilesh

12.08 pm: Jinhone achhe din ka naara diya,3 saal ho gaye,UP ka chunaav aa rha hai toh ho sakta hai budget mein kuch nayi cheezen dedein: Akhilesh Yadav

12.06 pm: Akhilesh asks Modi: What is your definition of Acche Din.

12.03 pm: Akhilesh Yadav recalls how a child once mistook him for Rahul Gandhi.

12.01 pm: Mulayam Singh Yadav calls former Mayawati-govt “Patthar Ki Sarkaar”.

11.59 am: Akhilesh Yadav counts his government’s achievement’s; slams Modi-govt.

11.55 am: Akhilesh Yadav attacks PM Narednra Modi, says people who promised ‘acche din’, did nothing in three years.

11.50 am: Akhilesh Yadav addresses huge crowd in Lucknow.