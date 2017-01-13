Live blog and updates: Election Commission decision on Samajwadi Party cycle symbol

According to reports, the Election Commission is to hear the claims of both the sides over the party symbol; the cycle.(PTI)

With the Uttar Pradesh elections hovering above their heads, the disputing factions of the Samajwadi Party are to approach the Election Commission on Friday over the decision of who ends up with the party symbol. According to reports, the Election Commission is to hear the claims of both the sides over the party symbol; the cycle. Candidates from both, Mulayam and Akhilesh camps cannot fight the election on ‘cycle’ symbol at the same time, therefore, the EC will have to take a call on the issue before the filing of nominations begins. The Samajwadi Party in-fight refuses to subside, as the current stalemate between Akhilesh and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav over the post of the party president, failed to reach a conclusion. According to ANI report, Mulayam told Akhilesh to step down from the post saying that he would remain to be the party’s face for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. But, Akhilesh refused the offer saying that he would pass on the baton once the elections are over. It has been learned that the meeting is likely to take place again to discuss the same.

1:38 PM: Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav arrive at Election Commission office.

1:39 PM: Akhilesh Yadav’s supporters including Ramgopal Yadav, Kiranmoy Nanda and Naresh Agarwal also arrive at Election Commission office

1:40 PM: Even UP”s citizens want Akhilesh to become CM again: Rajendra Chaudhary, SP

Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav arrive at Election Commission office pic.twitter.com/HHx4CPcXXB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2017

1:47 PM: Senior advocates Mohan Parasaran, N Hariharan and MC Dhingra to represent Mulayam Singh Yadav in EC today.