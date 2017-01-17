Lalu Prasad Yadav and son Tejaswi Yadav to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav

Lalu Prasad said his party Rashtriya Janata Dal won’t contest in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the ruling Samajwadi Party. (Reuters)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday said he and his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav will campaign for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the assembly elections. “I along with Tejaswi will campaign to ensure the return of Akhilesh as Chief Minister,” Lalu Prasad told the media here.

Lalu Prasad said his party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won’t contest in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the ruling Samajwadi Party.

He also favoured a Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party. “I have suggested to (Congress President) Sonia Gandhi to join hands with Akhilesh Yadav in the assembly polls.”

Earlier, Lalu Prasad told Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav to bless and patch up with his son Akhilesh Yadav.

“I request Netaji not to waste time and go and bless Akhilesh.”

He said it was very important for the father and son to unite to stop the “communal forces”.

“The communal forces will benefit from a divide in the Samajwadi Party… This country won’t be saved if Narendra Modi comes to power (in Uttar Pradesh),” the RJD chief added.