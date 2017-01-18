Kumar Vishwas with BJP? Report triggers AAP sarcasm — ‘Modi to join Congress, Amit Shah in Kejriwal party’

A report on Tuesday said AAP leader Kumar Vishwas may join BJP. (Source: Facebook/KumarVishwas)

In the season of elections, rumours fly like fire and sometimes even backfire. This is what happened when a media report on Tuesday claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas is in talks with BJP leaders to join the saffron party. AAP leaders have not only said the report is fake but also taken to sarcasm to attack BJP, its supporters, media and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a series of tweets, Vishwas not only mocked the report but even coined a new term “Modia” for media. “AAP is repeating its Delhi performance in Goa and Punjab because Modia is busy spreading rumours, fake polls, fake news, fake allegations,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Vishwas said, “PM ji had said to improve ‘Sense of Humor’, bhakts took it as ‘Sense of Rumor’… Lage Raho!!”

Several other AAP leaders including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Kapil Mishra trashed the report with humour.

पंजाब-गोवा में AAP दिल्ली वाला परिणाम दोहरा रही है क्यूँकि Modia ठीक वैसी ही अफवाहबाजी में जुटा है,फ़र्ज़ी पोल,फ़र्ज़ी ख़बरें,फ़र्ज़ी आरोप???? — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) January 18, 2017

PM ji had said to improve ‘Sense of Humor’, bhakts took it as ‘Sense of Rumor’… Lage Raho!! ???????? — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) January 18, 2017

“I have a news that Prime Minister will join Congress after the Uttar Pradesh election. He has already met Rahul Gandhi,” said Sisodia. Delhi Jal Board chairman Kapil Mishra commented, “Is Amit Shah joining Aam Aadmi Party? As per some media reports he seems to be trying an appointment with Dr Kumar Vishwas.”

Is Amit Shah joining Aam Aadmi Party? As per some media reports he seems to be trying an appointment with @DrKumarVishwas — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) January 18, 2017

मेरे पास तो खबर है कि यूपी चुनाव के बाद प्रधानमंत्री जी कांग्रेस में शामिल होने जा रहे हैं. उनकी राहुल गांधी से मुलाक़ात भी हो चुकी है!! http://t.co/iEYXQGbyLh — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 18, 2017

While the authenticity of the said report cannot yet be completely trashed, it has certainly set the tone for the upcoming polls — it is going to be filled with humour as wells as rumours from all camps.

Earlier, AAP had announced its top leaders will campaign across Uttar Pradesh against BJP but will not enter the contest. AAP has readied itself to give a tough fight to other parties in Punjab and Goa. Both states will go to polls on February 4.

In Goa, AAP has accused government officials of being biased. The party on Tuesday approached the Election Commission, seeking action against “hostile” officials of the state government. The party also raised the issue of symbols identical to AAP’s “broom” allegedly being used by some groups to “mislead” voters.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has issued a notice to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for reportedly asking people to take money from other parties but vote only for his party.