Jolt for BJP in Azamgarh as Ramakant Yadav turns rebel, may join Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2017: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman Ramakant Yadav has ditched his old party to join the ruling Samajwadi Party ahead of elections. He alleged that BJP has ignored him in ticket distribution that’s why he has taken this step. According to a report in Headline24, he is trying get an SP ticket to contest the election from his Azamgarh assembly constituency stronghold. This is also a power base of Mulayam Singh Yadav. However, Samajwadi Party has not declared its candidate from here as yet.

Ramakant Yadav has a criminal record and his elder brother Umakant Yadav is former Member of Parliament. However, another report by Patrika.com said that he may not join Samajwadi Party and instead, he will field his own independent candidates during the election.

Azamgarh is a constituency where only a ‘perfect’ equation of Dalit, Muslim and Yadav vote can lead to a victory. It has remained a bitter fruit for BJP in almost every assembly election post-Independence. 1991 party had won the election from Saraimeer and Mehnagar because of ‘Ram wave’ but the difference of votes was almost negligible. After that, in 1996 party could only secure Lalganj seat. Since then it was a desert for BJP but in 2009 General Election it was only Ramakant Yadav who won the Sadar seat for BJP. And now after he has become a rebel it will be a tough fight for BJP in the district.