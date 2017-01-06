Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s twitter handle received over 55 thousand views after Election Commission announced poll schedule

A total of 55,127 impressions were achieved for the 22 tweets made from MIB handle on January 4.(Reuters)

The twitter handle of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry achieved over 55,000 views on the day Election Commission announced schedule for assembly polls to five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

A statement from the Commission, which itself does not have a twitter account, said a total of 55,127 impressions were achieved for the 22 tweets made from MIB handle on January 4.

“These were re-tweeted 1,448 times and 550 favourites were achieved. Further, the Live Stream of the ECI Press Conference on YouTube achieved 1,700 views,” it said.

PIB’s tweets resulted in 6.5 lakh impressions (views), 4,140 retweets and 951 favourites. The live-streaming of the event on PIB’s Facebook page has reached 3.04 lakh people and fetched more than 800 views.

The Facebook Live Stream of the EC’s press conference received 6,400 likes and 624 shares, the release said.