In Samajwadi ‘Ramayan’, king Mulayam Singh prepares to take on son Akhilesh Yadav, but who is ‘Raavan’

The Samajwadi Party war in Uttar Pradesh took a new turn today when Mulayam Singh Yadav hinted he may take on son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in a direct fight in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Mulayam may do so if his last-ditch effort to keep the Samajwadi flock together fails.

Talking to supporters in Lucknow, Mulayam said he was trying his best to save the party and its symbol — a cycle — but he would fight against Akhilesh if the latter doesn’t listen. Mulayam further said he called Akhilesh three times for a meeting but the latter came only for a minute and left even before the talk could start.

The party can still stop the imminent split. However, Mulayam’s direct warning to Akhilesh signals there is no way back from a break-up, maybe until the completion of the polls only.

The latest development in Samajwadi Party’s over four-month-long conflict has the potential to prove true one of the most interesting rumours around the inner conflict in the Samajwadi Party involving Mulayam, Akhilesh, his uncles Shivpal and Ramgopal and Amar Singh.

It has been rumoured that the leaders have deliberately orchestrated a power struggle to sway public opinion in favour of Akhilesh and that they are fighting to divide all votes among themselves. If the two factions — each led by Mulayam and Akhilesh — fight against each other, the rumour will find some authenticity.

Another fact that gives some substance to the rumour is none of the feuding SP members has said a bad word about Mulayam. Akhilesh, Shivpal, Ramgopal and Amar Singh — all of them vow in the name of ‘Netaji’ Mulayam. There has never been an open verbal fight between Akhilesh and Mulayam so far.

So, even if they fight separately, who can claim they won’t unite after dividing the polls post Assembly elections.

Akhilesh camp is almost on the verge of going into an alliance with the Congress. Unless Mulayam camp joins hands with BJP, the rumour that the fight is staged will keep doing the rounds, until both camps really show they are done with each other. If not, it is certain, both Mulayam and Akhilesh have aimed their weapons against a certain party that seems stronger than the competition at present. The name of the party is an easy guess.

