In joint conference, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav invoke Ganga-Yamuna; top 5 key takeaways

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav jointly addressed a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. This was the first time Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav appeared together after the alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party was announced. Launching their poll slogan ‘UP ko ye saath pasand hai’, the two young leaders said that they are confident of securing a majority in the Assembly elections. Congress VP Gandhi added that the alliance is a ‘Ganga-Jamuna milan’ and that the ‘People’s alliance’ will give the state ‘peace, progress and prosperity’. Akhilesh on the other hand targetted BJP and said that people of Uttar Pradesh will vote against those who made them stand in bank queues. Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election, voting for which begins on February 11 and concludes on March 8. Here are the 5 key takeaways from the Akhilesh yadav-Rahul Gandhi press meet:

1. Rahul Gandhi said Congress-SP partnership is a reply to the world against ‘politics of anger’. Congress VP says that the alliance has made the personal and political relationship with Akhilesh better. He invoked the power of Ganga-Yamuna and its ‘milan’ to indicate the power that the alliance packs.

2. Alkhilesh Yadav reposed confidence in the alliance and said, “We are like two wheels of a bicycle… Not much difference in age between us; today is the beginning. Work toward development will be faster now”.

3. Rahul Gandhi said, ” This alliance will give progress, peace and prosperity. I am personally happy that this alliance is happening. We have a personal relationship. Now our political and personal relationship is strengthening. I hailed Akhilesh Yadav earlier too and pointed out that he was not being allowed to do good work”.

4. Akhilesh said the alliance will win more than 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh. However, unwilling to indicate which way the Samajwadi Party was tilting as far as an alliance with BSP is concerned, he said, “Mayawati ji’s election symbol is Elephant. She will need lots of space.” However, Rahul Gandhi was more forthcoming on the subject and even as he hit out at the Centre and said that BJP’s ideology is dangerous to people, Mayawati’s is not. He said, “I personally respect Mayawati, though BSP ruled in Uttar Pradesh and made some mistakes, but my respect for her is intact.”

5. Rahul Gandhi also spoke on the issue of Ram Mandir and said, “Ram Mandir issue is pending in court. Whatever court decides it will happen. BJP rakes up issues related to Ram Mandir in every election.”

As the conference ended, the two young leaders went on a high-profile road show together in Lucknow. Amid huge security arrangements, the show began with huge number of supporters from Congress and SP following Akhilesh and Rahul.