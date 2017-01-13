If Samajwadi Party splits, Akhilesh Yadav may get to blow a ‘trumpet’, Mulayam a ‘khatiya’ for rest

Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav comes out of the Election Commission office in New Delhi on Friday. The Election Commission heard Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav’s claim to ‘cycle’, the Samajwadi Party symbol. (PTI Photo)

The possibility of a split in Samajwadi Party is still on. The Election Commission (EC) today reserved its order in the Samajwadi Party election symbol dispute case. Two factions led by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh Yadav respectively are claiming the ownership of party’s election symbol — a ‘cycle.’

The Commission has heard the claims of both camps and will expectedly announce its decision in 2-3 days. TV reports said Mulayam went soft on Akhilesh during the hearing with the poll commission today. In a bid to prevent the split in Samajwadi Party, Mulayam also reportedly told the commission that he was just a ‘margdarshak’ (mentor) of the party and not the chief.

After wresting control of the party recently, Akhilesh had declared Mulayam as patron and mentor of Samajwadi Party. Mulayam had, however, not accepted the decision and approached the Election Commission to stake his claim on the party symbol.

Tensions between the father and the son seem to have normalised to some extent with Mulayam accepting Akhilesh as the future of the party. However, one doesn’t yet know what transpired in the EC meeting today — whether both groups appealed to withdraw their previous requests or still staked their claims on the ‘cycle’?

In case the Samajwadi Party splits, both factions would have an interesting set of symbols to choose from. As per the latest list of 165 free symbols available for distribution to parties, the two SP factions may even end up with a ‘trumpet’ or a ‘khatia’ respectively.

Other interesting symbols on the list are a pillow, toffee, ice cream, biscuit, bottle, whistle, ice cream, toffee, tumbler, window and well. The list also has a number of vegetables and fruits including watermelon, pineapple, pears and peas. Will Mulayam and Akhilesh take a pick from the list or shake hands? Fingers crossed!

A PTI report today said Akhilesh group is confident of getting control of the ‘cycle’ as well as winning in the upcoming Assembly elections. “The entire party is behind our national president Akhilesh Yadav, who was elected unanimously. We are finalising our list of candidates and it will be out soon,” Naresh Uttam, SP state president appointed by Akhilesh replacing his warring uncle Shivpal Yadav, told the agency. He added, “We are confident of retaining the ‘cycle’ symbol.”