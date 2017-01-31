If Samajwadi Party forms government, ‘Netaji’ will be respected the most: Akhilesh Yadav

If the Samajwadi Party comes to power, then Netaji will be respected the most and he will be the happiest, said Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that if the Samajwadi Party forms the government after the state assembly polls, then Netaji(Mulayam Singh Yadav) would be respected the most. "If the Samajwadi Party comes to power, then Netaji will be respected the most and he will be the happiest," he said. Taking a jibe at the Bhartiya Janata Party, he said, "Tell me where is achey din. People died while standing in the queues and Centre has taken Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 rupee note."

Akhilesh alleged that the saffron party has copied SP’s manifesto which has been verified by senior journalists as well. Earlier on January 29, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav in their maiden outing in Lucknow shared tight hugs and warm handshake besides donning same coloured jackets. Gandhi dominated the interaction comparing the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Congress with the confluence of the rivers of Ganga and Yamuna that join at ‘sangam’ to form the river Saraswati.

Declaring that their combined objective was to “defeat the fascist forces,” respond to “politics of hate” and counter divisive ideology, the two leaders said that the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance would usher in a “storm of development”. Both leaders resorted to symbolism to drive home their point.

Gandhi said he shared both a “personal and political relationship” with Akhilesh and their coming together was akin to the “meeting of the Ganga and Yamuna at the Sangam.” Akhilesh, in turn, pronounced that they were “two wheels of the cycle.”

The leaders also released the joint campaign slogan ‘UP koh yeh saath pasand hai’ (UP relishes this alliance).