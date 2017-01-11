I formed the Samajwadi Party when Akhilesh Yadav was a two-year old child, says Mulayam Singh Yadav

Recently Mulayam Singh announced Akhilesh Yadav as the face of the assembly election after a 90 minute meeting between the father and son.(PTI)

Amid the continuing feud within the Samajwadi Party, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the party patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav, today, addressed a crowd at the party office in Lucknow along with his confidant Shivpal Yadav. Citing his reason of visit, while addressing the supporters, the SP supremo said that his visit to Delhi was to maintain the unity of his party and to see to it that no one interferes in the party’s integration.

Addressing his party workers in Lucknow he said that it is his supporters, which is his only possession and all that belongs to the SP supremo belongs to the party. He continued addressing the party workers that he had asked them (hinting at the opposition) to stay away from controversies and its just unity that the party asks for.

Mulayam, before leaving for New Delhi once again trained his guns at cousin Ramgopal accusing him of conspiring to break the party and threw his weight behind brother Shivpal Yadav, who is at loggerheads with the UP Chief Minister.

“I know who met the president of another party thrice. He wants to save his son and daughter-in-law. He should have approached me. I would have saved them.

“I asked them (rival camp) not to dispute. I want unity in the party. I am neither making new party not changing our symbol,” he said.

“I know who is forming Akhil Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (ABSP) and desiring motorcycle symbol,” he said.

Apparently referring to son Akhilesh’s claim for the party president’s post, Mulayam turned emotional and said, “I have given whatever I had. What is left with me? I only have you (workers) all.”

“I founded SP during Emergency days when Akhilesh Yadav was two years old,” Mulayam said, flanked by brother Shivpal Yadav.

“Akhilesh Yadav is Chief Minister and he will be the next CM also. Why are you (Akhilesh) going to these persons…Don’t drag yourself in dispute. We want unity in party at any cost,” Mulayam said.

Mulayam also praised Shivpal, saying he toiled very hard for the party. Akhilesh has been demanding removal of Shivpal from the post of the SP’s UP chief and sacking of Amar Singh. But, both his demands have not been entertained by Mulayam leading to the logjam in the party in the poll-bound state.

In his address to the party workers, he said, “Your worry is justified because Samajwadi Party has been formed after struggle. I had gone to Delhi so that there is no harm to party’s unity. I have given full time for the party and will not let it split”.

Recently Mulayam Singh announced Akhilesh Yadav as the face of the assembly election after a 90 minute meeting between the father and son. The feud in the Samajwadi Party had rumours doing the round of a party split which Mulayam dismissed today.

