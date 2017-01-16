How Election Commission found Mulayam Singh Yadav was fighting a losing battle against Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav coming out after meeting party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI Photo )

Mulayam Singh Yadav has lost his claim over Samajwadi Party (SP) symbol ‘Cycle’ to son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. The order of the Election Commission of India (ECI), in connection with the dispute over party symbol between two SP factions led by Mulayam and Akhilesh respectively, shows the SP patriarch was fighting a losing battle against Akhilesh from the start and the former even failed to provide sufficient proof to establish his claim on the party symbol.

From the very beginning, Mulayam camp stuck to its claim that there was no split in the Samajwadi Party. Though the split was apparent when Akhilesh was unanimously appointed the national president of the party in a convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow on January 1, 2001.

Mulayam had contended that the January 1 convention was illegal. Before ECI, Mulayam’s lawyer Mohan Parasaran argued, “What was done at the convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav was to make Mulayam Singh Yadav, the ‘margdarshak’ of the party which was akin to elevating him to a higher status. Ram Gopal Yadav has not made any claim that Mulayam Singh Yadav has been removed from the party. This being the case, it cannot be said that there is any split in the party.”

#WATCH: Supporters celebrate outside Akhilesh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow aftr EC says group led by him is entitled to use ‘Bicycle’ symbol pic.twitter.com/nHDMFB6Pjm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 16, 2017

Parasaran even said the conflict in the party was “merely a dispute pertaining to administration and management of the party and not a case of split.”

In contrast, Akhilesh camp’s lawyer Kapil Sibal argued on January 13 that SP had already split and the Commission had also taken “cognizance” of the split by asking two “splinter groups” in the party to furnish their responses on January 4.

To prove that Akhilesh elevation as the national president of the party was legal, Ram Gopal Yadav had suggested in an application filed on January 3 that Mulayam violated the constitution of the party by not calling the national convention of the party and even failed to attend when he was called on January 1.

“As per Section 15(10) of the Constitution of the Party, meeting of National Executive is required to be called by the Party President at least once in two months. However, no meeting of the National Executive was held since 25-06-2014 which was a significant violation of the Party Constitution,” Ram Gopal said.

Mulayam camp argued that Ram Gopal was already expelled from the party before the January 1 convention. Hence it was “unauthorised and illegal.” Further, “no demand for convening national convention was made to him under Section 14(2) of the Constitution of the party.”

You May Also Like To Watch This

Ram Gopal was expelled from the party on December 30, 2016. But in a dramatic turn of events, he was reinstated on December 31 on the direction of the then president, Mulayam. To prove this, Ram Gopal submitted a printout of the official Twitter handle of then SP state president, Shivpal Yadav, announcing the withdrawal of the expulsion letter.

Ram Gopal’s application to prove Akhilesh camp’s claim on ‘Cycle’ symbol was accompanied by signed lists of 31 members of the National Executive, 5242 party delegates, 195 MLAs of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 48 MLCs of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, 4 MPs of Lok Sabha and 11 MPs of Rajya, who claimed to have attended the convention on January, 1.

To counter Mulayam’s allegation that January 1 convention was not called as per his direction, Sibal told ECI that demand for a national convention was made by 3474 delegates of the party. They were from among the same delegates who had participated in the last national convention on October 8 and 19, 2014 which had elected Mulayam as SP president. Moreover, Ram Gopal had urged Mulayam to call a national convention as early as on November 14, 2016. However, Mulayam refused to do so.

You May Also Like To Watch This

As the party national president “chose not to attend” the national convention on January 1, the meeting was chaired by party’s national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda, Sibal argued.

The ECI granted ‘Cycle’ symbol to Akhilesh after applying the “test of majority”, which is also approved by the Supreme Court. Interestingly, Mulayam camp not only failed to defend its stand, it also tried to “make a mountain of a molehill” by pointing out “typographical mistake” in the affidavits submitted by Akhilesh camp.

As Akhilesh is all set to ride the ‘Cycle’, probably in alliance with Congress and some other parties, the question remains as to why Mulayam Singh Yadav fought a losing battle against his son. The answer would become obvious after the elections.