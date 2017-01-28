Hindu Yuva Vahini can’t fight against BJP, reports are fake: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath stated that contesting the elections in the name of a cultural organisation is illegal. (ANI)

Lok Sabha member Yogi Adityanath has distanced himself from the decision taken by some members of his organisation, Hindu Yuva Vahini, to field candidates against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly elections. Adityanath is a BJP MP from Gorakhpur.

Criticising the decision, Adityanath said, It is illegal to contest elections in the name of a cultural organisation.” Clarifying that Hindu Yuva Vahini is not a political outfit, the Lok Sabha member further said reports of fielding candidates by his organisation is fake.

“Action will be taken against all those venturing into politics as this is illegal and against the ideals and policies of HYV,” said Adityanath, a five-time BJP MP and star campaigner for the party in the upcoming polls.

Earlier, Hindu Yuva Vahini members claimed they had fielded candidates against the saffron party in six Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Watch:



“We have fielded candidates on six seats spread over three districts in the eastern region of the state,” HYV state unit chief Sunil Singh said.

The seats are Padrauna, Khadda, Kasya (all Kushinagar), Paniyara (Gorakhpur) and Siswa and Pharenda (Maharajganj). Interestingly, these candidates will cross swords with BJP’s official candidates whose names have already been declared for these six seats.

Sunil further said HYV has been working on Hindutva agenda and this is the best opportunity for the Vahini to field candidates to set things right. There had been a strong demand in BJP, especially in the stronghold of Adityanath, to declare him as the chief ministerial candidate in the elections. Sources in the HYV said the outfit has identified 64 seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh to field its candidates. They said the Vahini felt BJP has “insulted” their leader who is also the head priest of the famous Gorakhnath temple here.

“We will come out with a list of more candidates in the coming days,” an HYV leader requesting anonymity said.

Showing resentment over BJP not projecting Adityanath as the party’s chief ministerial candidate, he was also upset over BJP giving tickets to only two of the ten candidates recommended by the BJP leader. He said the HYV felt their leader was being ignored in the party.

(With inputs from agencies)