Given overwhelming support received by Akhilesh group, Election Commission gave its decision: Kapil Sibal

Hailing the Election Commission’s decision to assign the ‘Cycle’ symbol to UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, Kapil Sibal said, “Given the overwhelming support received by Akhilesh group, EC has given its decision.” (Source: ANI)

Hailing the Election Commission’s decision to assign the ‘Cycle’ symbol to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party camp, senior Congress leader, who is also CM’s lawyer Kapil Sibal told ANI, “Given the overwhelming support received by Akhilesh group, EC has given its decision.” The renowned lawyer has also asked Election Commission earlier, why the Samajwadi Party’s cycle symbol must be allotted to CM Akhilesh Yadav and not his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who launched the party 25 years ago.

During the last meeting held at the EC office on January 13, Sibal told the panel that Akhilesh Yadav is now the President of the Samajwadi Party and so the cycle symbol belongs to him. He further said that an overwhelming majority in the party supports Akhilesh.

Speaking to the media, Sibal said that the EC panel considered the issue at various angles. Sibal also informed that the Akhilesh group filed all the required documents at various levels. But the Mulayam group did not respond to the commission’s direction and that meant they really had no evidence of their support claim,” he added to his statement.

The EC, after the verdict, said that the group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use the ‘bicycle’ symbol. It also acknowledged Akhilesh Yadav as the national president of the party.

You might also want to see this:

According to an Indian Express report, the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Congress was almost agreed upon Thursday. Sources claim that key leaders of the party would be meeting to discuss the seat-sharing pact. Reports had earlier claimed that Congress wanted 100 seats to contest upon, along with the post of deputy chief ministerial candidate if the potential SP-Congress alliance comes to power.