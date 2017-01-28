From ‘Anti-romeo squad’ to ‘free WiFi in all colleges’: Key highlights of BJP’s UP manifesto

Shah stressed upon the need of job creation, alarming law and order situation, and farmers’ concerns in the state.(PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Saturday unveiled party’s manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017. Shah stressed upon the need of job creation, alarming law and order situation, and farmers’ concerns in the state. The presser was attended by union minister Kalraj Mishra, state president Keshav Prasad Maurya, and MP Yogi Adityanath. Home Minister Rajnath Nath Singh, who is considered as key face for Chief Ministership, was missing from the meet.

Here are the 5 key highlights of the manifesto.

Police in 15 minute: Amit Shah vowed extension of Dial 100 service. He said that party will make police available in 15 minutes in every part of the state. On Women safety: Amit Shah said that a special task force with the name of ‘Anti-romeo dal’ will be set up in Uttar Pradesh. Waving of farmers’ loans: Amit Shah said that existing farmers’ loans will be waived-off. MSP: 10% more value than MSP: Shah said that party will provide 10 per cent more than the Minimum Support Price to all farmers. Free Wi-FI in every college: Shah said BJP government will provide fre wi-fi in every college of Uttar Pradesh.

