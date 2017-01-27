Education fund irregularities: Supreme Court breather for Mulayam Singh Yadav, as case adjourned till summer vacations

Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Source: IE)

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of the plea filed against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav over alleged irregularities in the allocation of funds in 2004 to educational institutions till summer vacations. Lawyer Mahendra Nath Rai had in his plea stated that the then Uttar Pradesh Government had allegedly misutilised government’s funds.

“Our case is pending in the Supreme Court from 2005. The final verdict was expected today, but it has been postponed till the summer vacations. The court, however, did not reveal the reason behind it. Such matters should not be delayed especially when the assembly elections are round the corner,” said Rai.

In November last year, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) dug up the alleged financial irregularities between 2003 and 2007 during Mulayam’s tenure as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. The CAG informed the apex Court that the government arbitrarily released Rs. 103.92 crore to Chaudhary Charan Singh Degree College (CCSDC) in Etawah district in which Mulayam was one of the trustees.