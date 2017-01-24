Congress banks on Priyanka Gandhi to win big in UP, releases list of campaigners

Indian Politician, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Source: Reuters

The Indian National Congress has released its list of star campaigners for the 1st phase of elections to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. The total of 40 names are mentioned on the list. Apart from the name of Congress party president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi the list also contains the name of another Gandhi family member who is none other than Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka Gandhi has played a key role in sealing the deal with Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh and will play a larger role in campaigning during the assembly elections in the state. There will be joint campaigns in UP for Priyanka Gandhi and Dimple Yadav, where the two ladies will unleash women power together. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and INC Vice President Rahul Gandhi will also be sharing the stage on several occasions.

Other names that are mentioned in the list include Dr Manmohan Singh, Raj Babbar, Sheila Dixit, Jyotiradiya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Nagma.

The names of Campaigners of Indian National Congress-

Earlier in the week, UP’s ruling Samajwadi party confirmed their alliance with Congress after days of negotiation. SP announced that Congress will be alloted 105 seats in the elections where as they will be contesting on 298 seats.