Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to release Samajwadi Party Manifesto on January 22

Samajwadi Party has grabbed the limelight since the wake of 2017 Assembly Polls campaign due to the unending father and son feud.(Reuters)

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is all set to release the party manifesto on 22 January at 11 am. Samajwadi Party has grabbed the limelight since the wake of 2017 Assembly Polls campaign due to the unending father and son feud. Party patriarch Mulayam Singh has always rubbished the rumours of any dissemination of the party and has always maintained that all is well within the party.

Samajwadi Party has been the only party which has grabbed a lot of headlines be it for the right or wrong reasons. The father and son duo had seeked the help of the Election Commission previously over the ticket distribution and party control. The judgement was in Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s favour and the Election Commission assigned him the party ‘Bicycle’ symbol.

You may also like to watch:

Recently BSP Chief Mayawati accused Akhilesh Yadav’s party for protecting communal forces and criminals. Mayawati also added saying that Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance was proof of the party’s ‘political bankruptcy’ in Uttar Pradesh. She claimed the party feud as a mere ‘drama’ done’ to divert people’s attention from his son’s ‘failures’.

Even Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) did not stop from taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party ‘family drama’ and said that the common people are fed up of the ongoing lawlessness and would vote for BJP which is more progressive.

On January 17 Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had announced an alliance with the party for the upcoming Assembly Election. Samajwadi Party shocked the Congress by announcing the list of candidates fielding nominees in 10 of its seat. Although Congress had announced for a joint election, its failure to name the seats it will be contesting for was an indication of the fail in agreement. Congress called it an ‘unfortunate’ move by the party.

Shrouded with problems, it will be interesting to see how Samajwadi Party performs under so much of pressure in the upcoming polls.The Uttar Pradesh Election is supposed to take place in 7 phases starting from 11 February 2017.

With PTI Inputs