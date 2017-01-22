BSP chief Mayawati slams Akhilesh Yadav; says Samajwadi Party ‘promoted elephant’

“SP never dared to send miscreants and culprits behind bars because that will end their party completely,” Mayawati said. (PTI)

Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati on Sunday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for law and order situation under his five-year rule. She blasted Samajwadi Party for inability to develop the state. “SP never dared to send miscreants and culprits behind bars because that will end their party completely,” Mayawati said.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav announcd Samajwadi Party manifesto for upcoming assembly elections. Akhilesh, who made his first address after becoming party president, also attacked Bahujan Samaj Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. The Samajwadi Party president called former BSP government “Patthar Ki Sarkaar” and Bharatiya Janata Party for hollow elections promises.

While all the senior leaders are present at the event, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav were missing at the event. Prior to manifesto, it has been reported that Samajwadi Party and Congress have sealed an alliance, announcement for which, is expected to take place in the same event. As per initial inputs, Congress has got 105 seats out of the 403 assembly seats in UP. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is expected to announce the alliance at press conference, which will also declare party’s manifesto, later today.

