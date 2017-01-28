BJP’s UP Manifesto reflects aspirations of the common man for a safe and progressive Uttar Pradesh: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani believes BJP’s UP Manifesto reflects aspirations of the common man for a safe and progressive Uttar Pradesh. (Source: Reuters)

The Minister of Textiles in Government of India, Smriti Zubin Irani hailed Bhartiya Janta Party’s manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as a reflection of aspirations of the common man for a safe and progressive Uttar Pradesh.

The actor-turned-politician who joined BJP in 2003 took to twitter and said that BJP’s manifesto justifies it Hindi name ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ and is committed towards transforming lives of the people of Uttar Pradesh. “As the name suggests, ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ is a commitment twd transforming lives of the people of Uttar Pradesh. #UPParivartanSankalp,” said Irani.

She also said that BJP will focus on development of education, health and dignity of women in the state and will work towards improving quality of life in Uttar Pradesh. “Emphasis on strengthening infra & impetus given to welfare of farmers, youth & poor will pave way for inclusive growth. #UPParivartanSankalp,” she added.

The party manifesto was unveiled by Bharatiya Janata Party’s President Amit Shah on Saturday where he stressed upon the need of job creation, alarming law and order situation, and farmers’ concerns in the state. The presser was attended by union minister Kalraj Mishra, state president Keshav Prasad Maurya, and MP Yogi Adityanath. Home Minister Rajnath Nath Singh, who is considered as key face for Chief Ministership, was missing from the meet.

Quoting examples of developing the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and even Bihar, the BJP assured the same for Uttar Pradesh as well. “I want to make an appeal to people of Uttar Pradesh to give mandate in our favour and we will remove this Bimaru tag,” said BJP president Amit shah while launching party manifesto here.

He also said that if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, BJP will work towards construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya under ‘constitutional ambit’. “The BJP repeats its stand over Ram temple. If voted to power in UP then the party will construct Ram Mandir under the constitutional ambit,” Shah added.