BJP’s new act in UP; to organise street play on Akhilesh-Mulayam drama

UP elections: BJP has reportedly decided to up the ante by planning to organise street plays in the state which will depict the ‘family drama’ which the Samajwadi party is mired in. (PTI)

As if all the drama enveloping the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh was not enough, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to take it one notch higher. The party has reportedly decided to up the ante by planning to organise street plays in the state which will depict the ‘family drama’ which the Samajwadi party is mired in. According to The Indian Express, the street plays will be showcased all over the state and will also include the ‘unholy alliance of the SP and Congress in UP. The report said that activists from BJP will be playing the roles of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal, CM Akhilesh, and other family members. The report said that BJP leaders have claimed that the planned plays will remind people of the public spats and accusations which leaders from Congress had made against the Akhilesh-led party.

UP, in the run-up to the assembly elections to happen this year, has seen an unimaginable amount of political drama on all fronts. With the current familial issues between CM Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav appearing to find new avenues every day, there have been aggressive attempts to lure in voters from every other party. Congress VP Rahul Gandhi has been raising farmer issues all over the state and BJP president Amit Shah has been holding public rallies all over attacking the law and order situation of the state. Meanwhile, the chief minister, amidst all this remains a popular figure in UP despite a dismal party performance. As the old guard, Mulayam Singh and son Akhilesh Yadav are cracking whips on one another, showcasing power and popularity, all the same, it remains to be seen, who can hold his own between all the confusion before the elections.

With a bitter family feud in Samajwadi Party, BJP’s bet on demonetisation and the sword of coalition looming large, Uttar Pradesh is up for grabs. The whole political episode in UP has always been dramatic, and this year before the assembly elections, it is nothing short of a potboiler. According to BJP, the street-play act will add the fun factor in the election campaign as well as ensure that the opposition parties are exposed before the polls.