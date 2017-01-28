BJP will construct Ram temple under constitutional ambit: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, who released the party’s manifesto for the assembly polls here, said the party had spelled out its stance in the manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.(Reuters)

The BJP on Saturday said that if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will work towards construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya under “constitutional ambit”.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, who released the party’s manifesto for the assembly polls here, said the party had spelled out its stance in the manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

“The BJP repeats its stand over Ram temple. If voted to power in UP then the party will construct Ram Mandir under the constitutional ambit,” Shah said.

In its 2014 manifesto, the BJP had said that it will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution to facilitate construction of the Ram Temple.

Uttar Pradesh will go for seven phased assembly polls from Feb 11.