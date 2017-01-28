BJP to release its Uttar Pradesh poll manifesto

The BJP earlier on January 22 promised a slew of populist schemes in its manifesto for Punjab Assembly polls like providing sugar and ghee at low prices, houses to the poor, land to Dalits and backwards, besides assuring Rs. five lakh assistance to the families affected by militancy. (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Saturday release its election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. BJP chief Amit Shah will release the manifesto in Lucknow. The BJP poll manifesto will counter the ruling Samajwadi Party’s free smart phone, pressure cooker, e-rickshaws and bicycle to girls. Although there is less chance of the BJP going for announcement of some freebies, it will certainly have house for all and jobs for the youths in its manifesto.

Report suggests that the party would skip the Ram Temple issue this time. The BJP earlier on January 22 promised a slew of populist schemes in its manifesto for Punjab Assembly polls like providing sugar and ghee at low prices, houses to the poor, land to Dalits and backwards, besides assuring Rs. five lakh assistance to the families affected by militancy.

Union Finanace Minister Arun Jaitley, while releasing the document in Jalandhar, said the BJP’s manifesto is particularly aimed at improving the social infrastructure in Punjab, even as he slammed the Congress for its policies which he alleged paved way for militancy in Punjab in 1980s and termed its 2002-2007 tenure in power as “most dishonest and corrupt.”

Noting that the SAD-BJP government in Punjab is already running ‘atta-dal’ scheme, the BJP manifesto has promised providing two kg ghee for Rs. 25 per kilo and five kg sugar at Rs. 10 a kilo to the blue card holders in the state. Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.