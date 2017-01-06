BJP to be biggest gainer in UP if Samajwadi Party splits: Survey

As per it, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance can do better than expected. (Reuters)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to come to power after the crucial Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh the Times Now C- Voter snap poll survey has said today. As per it, not only Yadavs but Minority communities also prefer Akhilesh Yadav to continue as the chief minister of the state rather than his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

As per it, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance can do better than expected. However, if the ruling party in the state splits, the BJP will be the biggest gainer. The survey also said that the BJP’s vote share has increased this month to 30.2 percent than 29.4 percent last month. Same period, BJP’s vote share has increased to 24.2 percent to 23.4 percent. However the vote share of SP has reduced in the same period. The vote share of SP was 28.7 percent in December, but it declined to 24.9 percent.

You may also like to watch this video

As per several surveys other surveys, the BJP has the best chance to win on its own. While the popularity of BSP has dipped after demonetisation move of the NDA Government in the Centre, SP is still battling a family war for power and Rahul Gandhi has also not been able to win many fans for the Congress as recent opinion polls have shown. These factors may go in the favour of BJP.

The state will go on polls in seven phases, starting from February 11. Counting will be held on March 11.