BJP taunts Congress, Samajwadi Party, says alliance meant to drag public’s attention away from corruption

A day after Congress and Samajwadi Party joined hands to contest the crucial assembly election in Uttar Pradesh on a joint platform, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at the alliance and said that they have come together to cover-up the mismanagement done by the Akhilesh Yadav government and drag the attention of the people from the hooliganism, corruption and violence going on in the state.

While interacting with media, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Just to cover up the hooliganism, corruption and violence, Samajwadi Party made up their family drama and now again they are aligning with Congress to drag the attention of people. But the people of Uttar Pradesh are very smart. The people know that development is only possible in BJP regime,” adding, ” The people of Uttar Pradesh will never forget the failures of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Government he said and expressed confidence over winning the upcoming elections.

Echoing similar sentiments, another BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh said that, “The Samajwadi Party has ruled the state on the basis of sheer hooliganism and now they and the Congress party have united to contest the polls. They have been forced to do that because things are in favour of BJP government.”

The Samajwadi Party and Congress yesterday firmed up an alliance for next month’s high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls at a joint press briefing. The formal announcement of SP-Congress alliance has come after discussions by the two sides over few days before they agreed to 298-105 formula.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav yesterday released the election manifesto for the assembly polls. The party vowed to make Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister of the politically crucial state yet again while promising to free the state from communal and divisive forces. The electioneering process in Uttar Pradesh has started gaining momentum with every passing day, as for the first phase of election, for which polling is scheduled on 11th February, a total of 168 candidates filed nominations till 21st January. In this phase 73 seats are at stake for which nominations can be filed till tomorrow. Whereas for the 67 seats of second phase, the last date of nomination filing is January 27 and only 16 candidates filed their nomination so far. The poll process in Uttar Pradesh begins on February 11. 73 constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh will go polls in this phase. The filing of nominations for these constituencies will end on January 24. Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.

