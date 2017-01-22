BJP reacts to Congress-Samaj tie-up, says ‘Even if BSP joins alliance, BJP will still win’

Maurya said, “Let Congress and Samajwadi Party be, if BSP also joins alliance, BJP will still emerge victorious.”(ANI)

Far from being fazed by the Congress Party and Samajwadi Party (SP) forging an alliance that is specifically targetted at the saffron party, UP Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President KP Maurya brushed off any suggestions of a setback. With BJP being the strongest party in the UP elections and expected to bag the most seats, other smaller parties have been looking to present a single front against the onslaught of Narendra Modi powered party. It was to forward this aim that Congress and SP inked their alliance. Speaking with confidence, Maurya said, “Let Congress and Samajwadi Party be, if BSP also joins alliance, BJP will still emerge victorious.”

“The goondaism is at its peak in UP. Criminals are getting protection from the government. There is a flood of crimes against women in the state and there is hardly any place in the state where land has not been grabbed by hosting SP’s flag. The development work is at a standstill. SP government has become a symbol of jungle raj” he said in his reaction to PTI.

“Akhilesh Yadav had promised in 2012 to distribute laptops to the students who passed 12th exam and tablet devices to the students who passed 10th exam. I want to ask Akhilesh where did that promise go,” he added.

The reaction came immediately after Congress UP party chief Raj Babbar and state Samajwadi Party chief Naresh Uttam announced the forging of the common front with SP getting to field its candidates from 298 seats while Congress got 105. “For unity and integrity of India and following secular ideology, we will continue our fight under SP National president Akhilesh Yadav,” state Samajwadi Party chief Naresh Uttam told a press conference addressed jointly with UP PCC president Raj Babbar.

The BJP itself has announced its own list too today for the Uttar Pradesh elections with Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh’s son getting the plum Noida seat. Another top politician, former senior Congress leader and now BJP member, Rita Bahuguna Joshi will contest from Lucknow Cantt, Siddharth Nath Singh will contest from Allahabad West, and Garima Singh from Amethi.

In an interesting report, former top cricketer Suresh Raina may well join the Samajwadi Party for the UP polls. Raina was spotted on Saturday meeting Ramgopal Yadav, senior Samajwadi Party leader, Rajya Sabha member and close aide of Akhilesh Yadav.