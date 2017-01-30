BJP MLA Sanjeev Balyan shocks with ‘threat’ tells Mulayam Singh Yadav that ‘its time to die’

BJP MLA Sanjeev Balyan. Source: ANI

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament Sanjeev Balyan in an interview with the media during a public rally has made a very controversial statement about Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The BJP leader said, “Hamesha sampradayikta ki rajneeti Mulayam Singh ne ki, ab main unse kehna chahunga ke marrne ka samay aagaya” (Mulayum Singh has always believed in the politics of communalism and sectarianism. I just want to tell him that its time for him to take his last breath).

When asked about the mahagathbandhan between Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming assembly elections, Balyan said, “They (alliance) first looted Centre, then Uttar Pradesh and now are trying to loot whatever is left in the state.”

Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary reacted to the controversial statement made by BJP MLA Sanjeev Balyan by saying that, “BJP leaders must stay in their limits, else, democracy has the power to defeat them.”

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 are scheduled to begin on February 11 and will continue until March 8, 2017. The alliance between SP-Congress is sharing 403 seats where the Samajwadi Party will contest on 298 seats and Congress will contest on 105 seats. The first rally of the alliance was conducted on January 29, 2017 in Lucknow, the parties released their slogan ‘UP ko ye saath pasand hai’ on the same day.