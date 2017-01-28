BJP has’t promised Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; here’s what the Party’s manifesto says actually

Amit Shah released BJP’s party manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections on Friday. (Source: AP)

On Saturday evening Bhartiya Janta Party chief Amit Shah released his party’s manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The manifesto raised expectations that BJP has once again promised to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya.

However, there was a twist in the tale as BJP clearly mentioned that it will try to construct the temple under ‘constitutional ambit’. “The BJP repeats its stand over Ram temple. If voted to power in UP then the party will construct Ram Mandir under the constitutional ambit,” Shah said. In its 2014 manifesto also, the BJP had said that it will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution to facilitate construction of the Ram Temple.

So, the party hasn’t made any promises about the temple yet. This is what the manifesto said about it: “BJP has a clear stand on all issues related to India’s rich cultural heritage. The BJP government will try to explore all possible ways under the Constitional limits to set up Ram Mandir as per the provision of the Constitution.”

Here are some other highlights of the manifesto:

For farmers

Farm waivers for all small and marginalised farmers.

Payment of dues to all sugar cane farmers within 120 days of formation of the government.

Crime control

To fill all 1.5 lakh vaccant posts in police services

To fill all vaccant reserved seats within one year.

Special police cell to stop migration due to communal tensions

To arrest all runaway criminals out on patrol within 45 days.

Police help within 15 minutes of call across Uttar Pradesh

You may also want to watch:

Crackdown on corruption

Ant-land Mafia Task Force in all states.

Special task force to speedy resolution of all corruption cases of last 15 years.

No interview in Grade 3 and Grade 4 jobs in state governments.

Employment

70 lakh job creation for youth in 5 years.

90% job reservation for UP youth in all industries of the state.

Free skill development course for one member of every family in the state.

Rs 1000 crore start-up venture capital fund in the state.

To set up India’s bigest start-up incubator in the state.

Free laptop and 1GB internet data to all students taking admission in colleges.

Education

Free education to all boys till Class 12 and till graduation who would secure 50% marks in 12th.

Free education to all girls till graduation.

10 New international universities to be set up. All colleges, universities to get free wi-fi.

You may also want to watch:

Poverty

‘Garib Kalyan Card’ for all poor people in the state. The card would help around 1 crore poor people get cheap loans up to Rs 6 lakh.

Basic facilities

24 hour electricty for every home in the state. All poor families to get first 100 unit of electricity at the rate of Rs 3 per unit. All homes to get toilets in five years.

Industry

6 IT parks, one Pharma park to be set up.

For girl child

All girl child born in poor families to get Rs 50,000 Development Bond, Rs 3000 after reaching Class 6, Rs 5000 in Class 8, Rs 7,ooo in class 10 and Rs 8,00 in class 12. All daughters to get Rs 2 lakh after they would turn 21.

Anti-romeo squad to be formed in police stations near colleges.

Health

Ambulance service to people in 15 minutes

AIIMS-like institution in six areas of the state.