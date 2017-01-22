Now, death threat row hits Samajwadi Party; Amar Singh alleges Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle out to kill him; calls Mulayam ‘Akhileshwadi’

Amar Singh also hinted at joining other parties.

In shocking remarks, expelled Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Sunday claimed that his life is in danger and Ram Gopal Yadav have openly threatened him to kill. “Check archive, I am on Ram Gopal’s target, he’s openly issuing murder threats on me (Archive dekh lo,mai hu Ram Gopal k target pe vo khule aam mere hatya ki chunauti de raha hai ke mai UP se surakshit vapis nahi jaunga),” Amar Singh said. Amar Singh also hinted at joining other parties. “He has left me like a wandering bull after expulsion from the party (Party se nishkashan ke baad unhone mujhe chhootta saand bana diya hai jahan haraa dikhega vahin muh maarunga),” Amar Singh.

He said that he has only praised Akhilesh which shouldn’t be taken as his request to join the party. “I have only praised Akhilesh, it shouldn’t be seen as my application to get back into the party (Keval Akhilesh ki prashansa ki hai par iska matlab ye nahi hai ke main unse mera nishkasan vapis lene ka aavedan kar raha hu),” Amar Singh said. “I am not expecting any revocation of expulsion and I am not at all interested. He will neither take back his father nor his uncles. One who braves difficult situation is a human being. All battles are not fought to win…some are fought to lose. I will always be with Mulayam ji,” Singh said.

“I used to call myself ‘Mulayamwadi’…now after dedicating himself to his son, Mulayam has now become ‘Akhileshwadi’. He has left me alone. Now, Mulayam Singh has freed me. I am free now…and I will fully utilise this freedom. Truth will emerge…just wait for it,” he added.