Reports of an alliance As per initial inputs, Congress has got 105 seats out of the 403 assembly seats in UP. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party and Congress have sealed an alliance for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. As per initial inputs, Congress has got 105 seats out of the 403 assembly seats in UP. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is expected to announce the alliance at press conference, which will also declare party’s manifesto, later today.

Further inputs awaited