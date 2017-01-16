  4. Akhilesh Yadav wins Cycle Symbol, here’s how top politicians reacted

Akhilesh Yadav wins Cycle Symbol, here’s how top politicians reacted

Samajwadi Party-Pariwaar feud came to an end as Election Commission on Monday allotted the Samajwadi Party Cycle Symbol to Akhilesh Yadav camp. While Akhilesh camp’s top leader Ram Gopal Yadav was first to issue a statement, leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Rashtriya Janata Party followed him to extend their support. Confirming the news, Ram […]

By: | New Delhi | Published: January 16, 2017 8:16 PM
akhilesh yadav, akhilesh yadav ram gopal yadav, ram gopal akhilesh yadav, akhilesh yadav twitter reactions, akhilesh wins party symbol twitter reactions, akhilesh twitter reactions While Akhilesh camp’s top leader Ram Gopal Yadav was first to issue a statement, leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Rashtriya Janata Party followed him to extend their support. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party-Pariwaar feud came to an end as Election Commission on Monday allotted the Samajwadi Party Cycle Symbol to Akhilesh Yadav camp. While Akhilesh camp’s top leader Ram Gopal Yadav was first to issue a statement, leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Rashtriya Janata Party followed him to extend their support. Confirming the news, Ram Gopal said that the formalities will take 2-3 days to implement after which Akhilesh will officially take over as party president. He also hinted at forming a ‘grand alliance’ with RLD and Congress. “I hope that Maha Gathbandhan takes place, however laste decision will be taken by Akhilesh Yadav,” he said. Congratulating Akhilesh, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav there is no rift in party now and all are united.

Here are some of the tweets by top politicians:

Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav Congratulated Akhilesh and said “everything is fine now”. However, he acknowledged that party was founded by Mulayam and his blessings are important.

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata too, congratulated Akhilesh and said that he deserved it!

Sheila Dikshit

Sheila Dikshit, Congress’ CM candidate for Uttar Pradesh, said her party is open for an alliance. She also Congratulated Akhilesh. 78-year-leader had earlier said she will happily withdraw her CM candidature if an alliace takes place between Congress and Samajwadi party.

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top