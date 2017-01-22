Akhilesh Yadav unveils Samajwadi Party manifesto; From Modi to Mayawati, here’s how UP CM taunted rivals

The newly elected party chief, who was addressing workers for first as president, attacked rivals Bahujan Samaj Party and Bharatiya Janata Party.(PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday announced his party manifesto for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. The newly elected party chief, who was addressing workers for first as president, attacked rivals Bahujan Samaj Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. On one hand, he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi foe hollow claims, and on the other, he called BSP’s former government as ‘Patthar Ki Sarkaar’. While all the senior leaders are present at the event, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav were missing at the event. Prior to manifesto, it has been reported that Samajwadi Party and Congress have sealed an alliance, announcement for which, is expected to take place in the same event.

Here’s how Akhilesh slammed his rivals

1) Akhilesh criticised BSP, said ‘patthar wali sarkar’ has done nothing for UP but for erecting stone statues of elephants, its poll symbol. “If BSP comes to power, its government will install bigger elephants,” Akhilesh said on Mayawati.

2) Akhilesh, in a veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi, said BJP has nothing to talk about development. “These people sometimes give you jhadu or ask you to perform yoga on the name of acche din,” he said.

Also Watch: SP-Congress Alliance Sealed – Cong. Likely To Get 106 Seats In Upcoming U.P. Polls, Confirm Sources

Akhilesh said that people who promised Acche Din are seen nowhere these days.

4) “Jinhone achhe din ka naara diya, 3 saal ho gaye, UP ka chunaav aa rha hai toh ho sakta hai budget mein kuch nayi cheezen dedein“