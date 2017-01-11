Akhilesh Yadav under pressure from Mulayam to sideline Ram Gopal Yadav?

The proposition comes a day after the 90 minute meeting between the father and son where Mulayam assured Akhilesh Yadav that he is going to remain the CM’s face in the upcoming assembly elections. (File Photo)

Seems like Mulayam camp is all set to settle its scores through its new proposition of sidelining Ram Gopal Yadav if the Chief Minister is actually looking forward for a ‘patch up’. Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, this year, as the heat intensifies with constant feud within the Samajwadi party in the state, party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, in his proposition, has made it very clear that he does not want Samajwadi Party General Secretary to have any role in distribution of ticket.

Sources close to Mulayam said that there has been enormous meetings between the father and son and Mulayam has been under pressure by the party members to ‘patch up’ but his condition for reconciliation is to remove Ram Gopal from the fore.

The proposition comes a day after the 90 minute meeting between the father and son where Mulayam assured Akhilesh Yadav that he is going to remain the CM’s face in the upcoming assembly elections.

After the meeting which took place on Tuesday Mulayam Singh rubbished the question of party split and said his son will be the Chief Minister if the party wins in the forthcoming elections.

Since months the Samajawadi party is going through internal conflicts and the father and son differences have put a question mark on the future of the party. If the differences remain as it is then Bharatiya Janta Party will be the biggest gainer of this feud.

Uttar Pradesh along with 4 other states goes into election from February 4.