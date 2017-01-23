Akhilesh Yadav releases Samajwadi Party manifesto

It promised a bunch of schemes for all round development of the state, with special focus on youth and women. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister and now the national president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav released the party’s manifesto on Sunday, in the absence of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and his uncles Shivpal and Ramgopal Yadav. It promised a bunch of schemes for all round development of the state, with special focus on youth and women.

While outlining his party’s plan to take forward his government’s developmental work done so far, Akhilesh said if re-elected, his next government would not only build the Purvanchal Expressway and Metro rail services in Agra, Meerut and Varanasi but also promised populist measures like giving R 1,000 as pension to one crore people, free cookers for poor women and free wheat and rice for poor people.