Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance: Dimple Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi seen in posters as star campaigners

Amidst reports of a behind the scene alliance between Samajwadi Party (Akhilesh Yadav) and Congress, some posters hailing Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi have emerged in several parts of Uttar Pradesh. The two ladies have been star campaigners of their parties at the time of elections. This time, as an alliance between Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Yadav seems to be in making, a joint campaign by Priyanka and Dimple is expected to draw huge crowds at rallies. Earlier on Friday, According to IE, Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, and Priyanka Gandhi is to play larger roles in the campaign for the upcoming elections.

The demand for Priyanka Gandhi to campaign outside the Congress fortress of Rae Bareli and Amethi has been going for very long time from within the grand old party. According to reports, even the SP leaders have called for Dimple to campaign outside her constituency of Kannauj.

Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi seen in a poster as star campaigners for UP Elections pic.twitter.com/e8OX3ZOddg — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 14, 2017

If certain sources are to be believed, both the women leaders had already met during the winter session of the parliament. The role of a star campaigner would be a major promotion for Dimple, who in 2009 had not even been considered as a serious candidate and had lost to Raj Babbar, current Congress state president.

Although, as time went by and her presence in the UP political scene started becoming prominent, Dimple won the 2014 polls in Kannauj in a closely contested battle against the BJP, in the midst of the Modi wave. Although, even as an MP she has stayed away from most of the major activities of the party.