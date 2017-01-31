Akhilesh Yadav govt to bury kidnapping, fraud, riot charges against leaders; 13 get SP poll tickets

Akhilesh government move to bury at least 19 cases against senior political leaders from the state, has somehow put under question the ‘Clean governance’ promise. (PTI)

Following the alliance of Congress party and Samajwadi Party for upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next month, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav along with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi highlighted the theme – progress, prosperity and clean governance on Sunday afternoon. But the Akhilesh government move to bury at least 19 cases against senior political leaders from the state, has somehow put under question the ‘Clean governance’ promise.

As per the reports by Indian Express, ruling party in UP has initiated the move to bury the cases that covered a wide range of alleged heinous crimes like fraud, kidnapping, rioting, extortion and even culpable homicide not amounting to murder, against the political leaders from the state. In each case, they were freed from the court on grounds of ‘public interest and interest of justice’.

Along with 10 SP MLAs, beneficiaries include seven state ministers, Ram Shankar Katheria who is a BJP MP from Agra and Kalraj Mishra the BJP Union Minister. The list of cases also includes one under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, against Minister Raghuraaj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, which was withdrawn in July 2014. It also contains history-sheeters and SP MLAs Abhay Singh and Vijay Mishra. Singh’s case was withdrawn in February 2014, while the petition on Mishra’s case is pending.

Not only this, in all thirteen SP ministers and MLA on the list have been given tickets to contest the polls next month.

Although, SP counsel and the accused confirmed the move of withdrawal of the cases by the administration, but officials refused to comment on the allegations when asked. All the Cabinet Minister and Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary could say was that he have no information about these cases.