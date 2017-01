The news comes as a big shock for Mulayam Singh Yadav who have been the chief of Samajwadi Party since its inception in 1992. (PTI)

In biggest development of Samajwadi Party feud, Election Commission has ruled that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s camp will be given the Cycle Symbol, ANI reported. The news comes as a big shock for Mulayam Singh Yadav who have been the chief of Samajwadi Party since its inception in 1992. Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav’s nameplate, as party’s national president was hanged below Mulayam’s nameplate.

This is a developing story