Akhilesh Yadav gets Samajwadi Party ‘Cycle’, Lalu Prasad tells Mulayam to walk into the sunset

The former Bihar Chief Minister even took to Twitter and congratulated Akhilesh over winning the cycle symbol. (Source: ANI)

Soon after the Election Commission assigned the Samajwadi Party (SP) Cycle symbol to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s camp, many political leaders across the country have lauded EC’s decision and congratulated the CM over a remarkable victory over his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Among the top wishers was Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. While speaking to ANI over the same, Prasad said, “I congratulate Akhilesh Yadav. Would appeal Netaji to give his blessings to Akhilesh, this is country’s election not just UP.”

The former Bihar Chief Minister even took to Twitter and congratulated Akhilesh over winning the cycle symbol. In one of his tweets he said, this is country’s election not just UP and with this development, defeat of negative powers in UP is definite. There is no rift in party now and all are united, he added to his tweet.

Under the guidance of Akhilesh Yadav, a progressive, secular and justice loving government will be made. We together will defeat the communal powers in the state, he said. Further taking a dig at the ruling party, he said this is a party made by netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and he will give his blessings to Akhilesh. BJP will keep regretting about the same, he concluded.

You might also want to see this:

Even the Congress has hailed the ‘judicious’ Election Commission’s decision to grant the the cycle symbol to the Akhilesh Yadav camp of the Samajwadi Party. Commenting on the same, R P N Singh said, “We congratulate Akhilesh on being allotted the cycle symbol. Election Commission has taken a judicious decision in record time,” Congress spokesman said, adding the UP Chief Minister had 90 per cent of the party including legislators on his side.