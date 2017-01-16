Akhilesh Yadav gets ‘Cycle’, Congress’ Sheila Dikshit to walk off into sunset?

Dikshit, who has been vocal about stepping down as Chief Ministerial candidate in UP if Congress and Samajwadi Party joins forces, was earlier reported to be upset at being sidelined after backchannel talks of Congress and SP alliance. (Source: PTI)

Soon after the Election Commission’s announced that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his camp will be given the ‘Cycle’ symbol, the entire political landscape in the country looks to have been taken by storm – that is the kind of reaction that the move has elicited. While many senior leaders across the country have extended their support to Akhilesh, former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit, while speaking to News18 has said, “I am ready to step away if Congress decides to go with an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav.”

Dikshit, who has been vocal about stepping down as Chief Ministerial candidate in UP if Congress and Samajwadi Party joins forces, was earlier reported to be upset at being sidelined after backchannel talks of Congress and SP alliance were trigerred. It was being said that the former Delhi CM was upset at not being consulted by those in-charge of running the party’s affairs.

However, the Samajwadi Party has so far not made any comment over Sheila Dikshit’s remarks. It is being said that the party is first trying to resolve differences between Akhilesh and Mulayam camp, as it could severely hit the winning chances of party moving towards the upcoming elections.

Soon after the EC announcement over the party symbol, Congress spokesman R P N Singh said, “We congratulate Akhilesh on being allotted the cycle symbol. Election Commission has taken a judicious decision in record time,” adding the UP Chief Minister had 90 per cent of the party including legislators on his side.

As per a report published by The Indian Express, the Congress is holding talks with a senior leader from SP and the alliance may take the shape of a Bihar-style grand coalition. Although party leaders said the details of the alliance — like how many seats and which seats each party will contest — are yet to be decided, sources said the Congress estimates that it will get around 100 seats.