Akhilesh Yadav arm-twists Mulayam onto bandwagon? After unveiling SP manifesto, son gets father out for a photo shoot

Even after giving it a miss to SP maninfesto release event, the SP patriarch along with Akhilesh and Dimple came out of the party office for a photo shoot and was later seen leaving. (Source: ANI)

Soon after announcing the alliance with Congress for the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP President Akhilesh Yadav along with Wife Dimple Yadav reached the party office in Lucknow where father Mulayam Singh Yadav had arrived. Even after giving it a miss to SP manifesto release event, the SP patriarch along with Akhilesh and Dimple came out of the office for a photo shoot and was later seen leaving.

Both father Mulayam Singh Yadav and Uncle Shivpal Yadav remained absent from the manifesto event where the UP CM made some big announcements regarding his plans for the state, if it come into power. Akhilesh, being confident of a historic win in the polls, took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) claiming that his party will win 300 seats.

Though Mulayam Singh was seen clicking pictures with son Akhilesh, but it came as a surprise as a new nameplate was affixed at the Lucknow office. It reads, Mulayam Singh Yadav as Sangrakshak (Guardian). The new nameplate was put at the same location that had for many years Mulayam Singh Yadav mentioned as National President.

You might also want to see this:

The alliance between SP and Congress comes at a time when the ruling party is facing several ups and downs internally. Congress has got 105 seats out of the 403 assembly seats in UP. Earlier, it was reported that alliance between two parties was on verge of collapse, after Congress became adamant on demand of 120 seats. As the talks failed to reach a consensus, SP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday evening informed that the alliance talks is still underway and and state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will soon take the final call regarding it.