After Samajwadi Pary-Congress tie-up, Ajit Singh explores other options

Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief, Ajit Singh. Source: PTI

Only a few days after Samajwadi party ruled out Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) to tie up only with Congress, RLD chief Ajit Singh has been exploring other options to fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections with. According to Indian Express reports, Singh is learnt to be in touch with a dozen-odd small outfits representing different caste groups in the state. He met JD(U) leaders Sharad Yadav and K C Tyagi to discuss over the political situation in the state and was also in touch with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has addressed a number of meetings in Uttar Pradesh in the past three months, to discuss the similar issue.

However, there are indications that Nitish Kumar will soon unveil the party’s plans for Uttar Pradesh’s Elections among other political issues at JD(U)’s core group meeting that is scheduled to take place today.

You may also like to watch-

Who is Ajit Singh and why is he in the news?

Chaudhary Ajit Singh is the founder and chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and is also the son of former Prime Minister of India, late Choudhary Charan Singh. RLD is a political party which is well recognised in the western parts of Uttar Pradesh. RLD was earlier in alliance with Samajwadi party for the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, then with BJP for the 2009 Lok Sabha Elections, with UPA for the 2014 Indian General Elections and in January 2015 RLD supported Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections.

Ajit Singh is currently in the news as the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal for the upcoming assembly elections. SP ruled out RLD as they wanted more seats than what SP was ready to give. Since then Ajit Singh is in Talk with other outfits.