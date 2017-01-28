After Samajwadi Party alliance, Congress conceals earlier slogans of ’27 saal UP behal’ slamming Akhilesh Yadav

’27 saal UP behal’ was a kind of slogan-cum-capaign, followed by a Yatra by Congress’ earlier CM face Sheila Dikshit to tell people how Uttar Pradesh has suffered in the last 27 years it had not been in power.

After its alliance with ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Congress is now indulged in removing its earlier slogans of ’27 saal UP behaal’, aimed take a bow on all three Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party. The party workers were seen concealing slogans with white paint in Lucknow. The slogan goes contrary to Congress’s idea of alliance with SP as it also slams the current regime of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

’27 saal UP behal’ was a kind of slogan-cum-capaign, followed by a Yatra by Congress’ earlier CM face Sheila Dikshit to tell people how Uttar Pradesh has suffered in the last 27 years it had not been in power. The yatra was flagged off by Sonia Gandhi from Delhi on July 23 and concluded in Kanpur covering 10 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. Though Azad led the yatra in a specially designed bus, his photograph had not been put up on the vehicle, which had among others pictures of Dikshit, Babbar, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav Releases Samajwadi Party Election Manifesto

Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party and Congress announced a pre-poll alliance on Sunday vowing vowing to ‘communal forces’ from coming to power. The two parties will now be jointly contesting all the 403 Assembly seats in the elections with Congress contesting on 105 and SP getting 298.In a joint presser, SP state chief chief Naresh Uttam and UP PCC president Raj Babbar indicated that they have come together to ensure the government of Akhilesh Yadav stays in power for another term. Naresh Uttam said, “SP and Congress have forged an alliance and will contest UP assembly polls together.” On his part, Congress leader Raj Babbar hoped the SP-Congress alliance will reap a bumper electoral harvest in the state and fulfill aspirations of all sections of the society.

Now, congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are scheduled to kick-off a joint campaign from Sunday. The two leaders will hold a joint road show in Lucknow on Sunday. This would be the maiden outing of the two leaders since the Congress and SP have stitched up an electoral alliance for the state assembly polls starting from February 11.