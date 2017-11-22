UP Nagar Nigam election 2017 Live Updates: Yogi Adityanath casts vote in Gorakhpur, says BJP will sweep the polls

The phase 1 of Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls in 24 districts are taking place today. (ANI UP)

UP Nagar Nigam election, civic polls Live Updates: The phase 1 of Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls in 24 districts are taking place today. The other two phases for 25 districts and 26 districts will take place on November 26 and November 29 respectively. The civic body polls have become the first test of CM Yogi Adityanath’s popularity, eight months after he took charge of the office. The polls are also important for the ruling BJP as the results will be announced on December 1, eight days before the phase 1 of assembly elections in Gujarat. A win for the saffron party in UP will give it a lot of talking points in Gujarat.

The sixteen Nagar Nigams for which elections will take place in three phases are: Aligarh Municipal Corporation, Agra Municipal Corporation, Allahabad Municipal Corporation, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation, Jhansi Municipal Corporation, Kanpur Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Varanasi Municipal Corporation, Unnao Municipal Corporation, Meerut Municipal Corporation, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, Bareilly Municipal Corporation, Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation, Saharanpur Municipal Corporation, Moradabad Municipal Corporation.

Here are Live Updates of UP Nagar Nigam/ Civic polls:

8:05 am: Yogi Adityanath says people are supporting BJP in UP.

8:03 am: Voting underway for the first phase of local body election in #UttarPradesh.

7:52 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at a polling station in #Gorakhpur to cast his vote, in the first phase of local body election.

Yogi Adityanath arrives at a polling station in Gorakhpur

7:49 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple in #Gorakhpur, earlier today

Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath did prayer in Gorakhpur.

7:45 am: Voting underway for the first phase of local body election in #UttarPradesh.

Visuals from a polling station in Ghazipur district’s Saidpur, ward no. 13

7:42 am: One crore 9 lakh people to cast votes. Polling in 154 civic bodies today.

7: 36 am: Voting begins for the first phase of local body election in #UttarPradesh; Polling to be held in 3 Phases, results on 1st December.

7:33 am: Yogi Adityanath performs puja at Gorakhnath temple today.

7:21 am: Voting to begin at 7:30 AM for the first phase of local body election in #UttarPradesh; Polling to be held in 3 Phases, results on 1st December.

UP Civic polls 2017: Polling to begin shortly.

7:15 am: Uttar Pradesh gears up for civic polls; polling to begin shortly. Voting would be held from 7 am to 5 pm amid tight security in phase one of the elections.

7:05 am: 24 districts will undergo local body election. BJP will win comfortably in view of the work done & decisions made the party. Previous parties had handicapped local bodies, we are making efforts to bring them back on track.: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

7:00 am: Ahead of the civic polls, UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses rally at Maharana Pratap Inter College in Gorakhpur.

READ ALSO: UP Civic Polls 2017: Municipal Corporation, Nagar Nigam election date, schedule, results; all you need to know

6:57 am: The Aam Aadmi Party said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath needs to go to the Himalayas and do penance for the death of scores of children in a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur.

6:55 am: UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns officials against laxity in the implementation of welfare schemes. He said that properties of those cheating the poor would be seized and they would be given compulsory retirement.

6:53 am: BJP’s mayoral candidate Sitaram Jaiswal says he wants to develop the city as a role model for other municipal corporations.

6:50 am: In Gorakhpur – the bastion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath – BJP’s mayoral candidate Sitaram Jaiswal has accorded topmost priority to constructing “pink toilets” for women.