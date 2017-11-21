UP Civic elections 2017: Yogi Adityanath taunts Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, trots out winning stats

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Image Source ANI UP)

UP Civic polls are due and BJP is taking them very seriously. In similar vain, UP CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the opposition parties on Tuesday, he said that previous parties had handicapped local bodies and BJP is making efforts to bring them back. Critising Mayawati led BSP and Akhilesh Yadav’s SP in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said that even when the mayor was from BJP the work environment was not conducive becuse of other parties. The BSP and SP used development funds as per their own wishes. Speaking about the performance of his government, Adityanath said that it has made 11 lakh house in eight months whereas the Samajwadi Party made 29,000 houses (for people under government scheme) over a period of five years.

The BJP has for the first time released a manifesto for the urban local body polls and made a number of promises for development in the cities. The BJP has also set up a war room of more than 50 staff members to monitor the party’s campaign and poll management. The party has also hired two helicopters for CM Adityanath, party state chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and the two deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma for the duration of the campaign.

The importance of civic polls in Uttar Pradesh lies in the fact that if the party wins handsomely then the message will be that the most populated state has faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and Yogi Adityanath virtually down to the very grassroots level. BJP has done well in the past in civic polls, in 2012 when the saffron party was out of power both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, the party had won 10 out 12 mayoral seats where polling had been held.

Polling for the first phase of elections is scheduled on Wednesday when five municipal corporations including Ayodhya and Gorakhpur will vote, along with 71 municipal boards and 154 nagar panchayats. The civic polls in three phases from 22 November, making it the first electoral test for the ruling BJP which stormed to power in the Assembly elections with a massive mandate earlier this year. As per the schedule, 24 districts will go to polls on 22 November, 25 districts on 26 November, and 26 districts on 29 November.

Earlier in October, Yogi Adityanath had started his poll campaign from Ayodhya where his entire cabinet had celebrated Diwali and projects worth Rs 133 crore were announced for the town of temples.