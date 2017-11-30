Unnao Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of Winners to be out on December 1

Unnao Civic Polls (Representational Image)

The civic polls in Unnao were conducted on November 22 in the first phase. The polls went peacefully in Unnao but the controversy was sparked when the names of sitting MP Sakshi Maharaj, and former MP, Annu Tandon, were found missing from the voters’ list at the Gadankheda polling booth. Maharaj termed it as a political conspiracy.

In the first phase of 2012 UP civic polls held on November 22, over 52 percent voting was recorded, with the Congress stronghold Amethi logging a high turnout of 68.44 percent and interestingly Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur registered the lowest with 39.23 percent.

Sakshi Maharaj on the issue of his name missing in the voters list said, “The DM is new but the ADM who is also looking after the election process is posted since the past government…it is not a mere lapse that the name of the MP is missing,” Maharaj later told reporters. He demanded action against those guilty.

Former Congress MP Tandon also hinted at some conspiracy and lodged a complaint with the district administration.

Unnao district magistrate NG Ravi while terming both the cases as serious said that inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken against those responsible. Mahraj alleged that names of some others of his Gadankheda Sakshi Dham ashram were also missing.

In 2012 Civic polls Pankaj Gupta of BJP had won.

Unnao Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full list of winners

