Tripura election result 2018 LIVE updates: Who win in Left bastion – BJP or CPI(M)?

Tripura election result 2018 LIVE updates: The counting for Tripura assembly elections 2018 will start in a few hours from now. As many as two exit polls have suggested the BJP will snatch power from the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-led government, which has ruled the state since 1993. However, both parties have claimed they will win. On Saturday, CPI-M Tripura State Secretary Bijan Dhar was quoted as saying by IANS that Left parties were “more than confident” of forming the next government. BJP state President Biplab Kumar Deb too exuded confidence, saying, people of Tripura wanted change and “strongly wished for a BJP government” in the state.

In 2013 Assembly polls, BJP forfeited their deposits on 49 seats and failed to win even a single seat despite contesting on 50. In contrast, CPI-M had then won 49 of the 55 seats and Congress managed to win 10 out of 48 seats it contested.

