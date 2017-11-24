Gujarat Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi: For 22 years it was not Gujarat model, but Narendra Modi marketing model, now Vijay Rupani model (Image Source ANI)

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state’s Chief Minister Vijay Goel at a rally in Porbandar. The Congress Vice-president said that the real Gujarat model is the utilisation of power of women, small and medium businesses and power of educated youth. He added, “What has been done by the BJP government in the past 22 years is not Gujarat model, instead it is Narendra Modi marketing model and now it has become Vijay Rupani model.” This was an attack on the policies laid down and implemented by Gujarat government over the past 22 years and PM Modi fell within its ambit, Gandhi indicated.

Rahul Gandhi also visited Palghar Marine Engineering Works in the coastal town and met with manufacturers of machines and boat parts. He said that Gujarat doesn’t just belong to 5-10 big industrialists. He added that the state belongs to the farmers, the labourers and the small-scale businessmen. He also criticised the BJP government in Gujarat for stopping the subsidy given to fishermen to buy diesel for their boats. Gandhi also claimed that the BJP-led state government, during the tenure of Narendra Modi as chief minister, gave away Rs 33,000 crore to Tata Motors for its Nano car plant.

That is not all, Rahul Gandhi went on to allege that because of pollution caused by ‘Modiji’s industrialist friends’, fishermen in Gujarat were forced to venture deeper into the sea than they were doing before. “I have learnt that now you have to go deeper into the sea to catch fish. Why? Because of pollution. But, who caused this? Definitely not the fishermen. It was caused by some 10- 15 industrialists who are Modiji’s friends…He took all your money and gave it to those 10-15 persons,” he said. Rahul Gandhi was addressing the fishermen in Porbandar on the first day of his two-day campaign tour of Gujarat. He also said that Congress party will come to power in Gujarat and will form a government which will work for the cause of poor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Gujarat and will address eight rallies in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat between November 27 and 29.