Punjab civic polls 2017 LIVE Updates: Voting begins in 3 municipal corporation, 32 municipal councils, Nagar Panchayat

Punjab civic polls 2017 LIVE Updates: Punjab civic polls to elect representatives to three municipal corporations and 29 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will take place today. The voting for civic elections 2017 will take place on Electronic Voting Machines counting of votes will also take place after the polling is over. The ground for a three way battle is set between Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party. Elections will take place for 3 Municipal Corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala and 32 Nagar Councils/Nagar Panchayats. The voting will take place from 8 AM till 4 PM following which the counting is et to begin. A total of 873 polling stations in the state with 1,938 polling booths. A total of 8,000 election staff and 15,500 police personnel would be on duty at these polling stations.

8:47 am: The voting will conclude at 4 pm, following which the counting for the same will begin.

8:40 am: Watch Video: AAP To Contest Punjab Municipal Polls, Announces 29 Candidates

8:35 am: State Election Commissioner, Punjab, Jagpal Singh Sandhu said that the expenditure limit for a candidate contesting from a ward of the corporations has been fixed at Rs 2,50,000 lakh, India.com reports.

8:19 am: Voting for Civic Polls begins in Punjab, visuals from Amritsar. Polls beings held in 3 municipal corporation – Amritsar, Jalandhar & Patiala and 32 municipal councils & Nagar Panchayats in the state.

8:10 am: ”Our candidate Gurmit Kaur from ward number 59 has been detained by the Civil Line police in Patiala in some old case,” Daljit Singh Cheema said.

8:00 am: As many as 925 candidates for the elections to the three municipal corporations (MC)-Amritsar, Patiala and Jalandhar are in the fray.

7:59 am: According to the spokesman of state election commission said that election commission has ordered videography in all the polling stations which have been declared very sensitive.

7:53 am: In a statement , SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema alleged that 15 party leaders in Khemkaran have been summoned by the Patti sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to report at 9.00 am today even though it is a Sunday as well as the polling day.

7:47 am: A day before the elections to three municipal corporations and 29 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab, opposition Shiromani Akali Dal accused the Congress government in the state of harassing SAD-BJP candidates.

7:30 am: The State Election Commission has set up 3200 polling stations across the state: 756 polling stations in Amritsar Municipal Corporation, 563 in Jalandhar and 254 in Patiala.