‘Where do you want to get treated Arvind Kejriwal’, asks Captain Amarinder Singh as Sidhu hits ground

Aam Aadmi Party convener & Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during election campaigning for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Border villages in Attari on Sunday.

With just a few weeks left for Assembly elections in Punjab, political temperature in the state is heating day by day, word by word. Personal attacks by leaders of rival camps have become the norm and expect it to grow until the end of election storm.

On Monday, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu set the standards of the election campaign for parties in the state — it will be filled with mockery, nonsense and even below the belt attacks. On Tuesday, Punjab Congress head and chief ministerial candidate of the party, Captain Amarinder Singh gave one example when irked by none but Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal likes to make allegations, no matter if they are baseless or outrageous. His politics thrives on this. Others, however, are not much behind. It is the season of elections, anyway.

Kejriwal tweeted, “Captain (Amarinder) is contesting from Lambi to make senior Badal (Parkash Singh). Punjabis want to know — what deal you have made with Badals, why you backstabbed Punjab.”

Considering the mood of Congress party leaders, not just in Punjab but across the country, Kejriwal’s allegation is as good as a below the belt attack. The Congress is trying hard to throw BJP out of power in the country. Incidentally, both AAP and Congress have been alliance partners in past. In the case of a hung assembly, the repeat of Delhi experiment cannot be ruled out.

My friend, पंजाब ही नहीं पूरा देश जानना चाहता है – when & where will you get yourself treated @ArvindKejriwal ? Please. http://t.co/QzQqwtdPvM — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 17, 2017

कैप्टन लम्बी से बड़े बादल जी को जिताने के लिए लड़ रहे। पंजाबी जानना चाहते हैं-बादलों से आपकी क्या डील हुई, पंजाब की पीठ में क्यों छुरा घोंपा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 17, 2017

Yet, leaders can fight and may unite later. So, Captain Singh also gave it back to Kejriwal in a tweet. “My friend not only Punjab, the entire country wants to know — when and where will you get yourself treated? Please.”

Meanwhile, Navjot Sidhu is expected to address a Congress rally in Punjab today. One can expect fire from his mouth, against everyone.

On Monday, Kejriwal had released a video message to convey Captain Singh was helping Badal family in the election. “The captain (Amarinder Singh) is fighting from Lambi to help Parkash Singh Badal win the seat and not to defeat him. Basically, he is not fighting against Badal but (doing so) to cut anti-Badal votes.”

“When there is so much anger against Badals in Punjab, the captain shook hands with them. He has betrayed and back stabbed people of the state.”

“Some persons who are very close to the captain met me today and told me that a deal has been struck between him and Badal,” Kejriwal said in the message.

(With PTI inputs)